Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XPER has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $100,224.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at $407,192.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,014.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

