Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Receives $26.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Yelp alerts:

NYSE YELP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 725,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 694,990 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after buying an additional 736,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.