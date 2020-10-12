YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC cut shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of YPF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 755,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. YPF has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.74). YPF had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that YPF will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YPF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,875,000. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of YPF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,141,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in YPF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in YPF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

