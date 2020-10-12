Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.87. Realty Income also posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

