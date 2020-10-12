Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Cabot posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

CBT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. 190,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Cabot has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after buying an additional 306,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 306,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 121.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

