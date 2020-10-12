Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 8,876.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 65,242 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. 101,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,832. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mantech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

