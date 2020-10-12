Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ:THM) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ:THM) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ earnings. International Tower Hill Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Tower Hill Mines.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ THM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,401. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.