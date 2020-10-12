Zacks Investment Research Downgrades G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) to Hold

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

GFSZY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of G4S/ADR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.87. 17,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,870. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.29.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

