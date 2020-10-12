Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 36,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

