Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.61.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.03. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that InVitae will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $777,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,357 shares of company stock worth $3,933,921 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in InVitae by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in InVitae by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InVitae by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

