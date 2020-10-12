Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.95.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

