Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRWH. Truist lifted their price objective on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twin River Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

TRWH opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.06. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 43.5% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,009,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

