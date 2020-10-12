Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Loop Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 20.53, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Loop Industries by 52.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

