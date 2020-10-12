Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

