Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.53.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

