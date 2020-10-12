Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.09 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

