Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €80.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.39 ($86.35).

Zalando stock opened at €85.64 ($100.75) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.34.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit