Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €80.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.39 ($86.35).

Zalando stock opened at €85.64 ($100.75) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.34.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

