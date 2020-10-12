Zilla (ZLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $290.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $169,394.13 and $290.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilla has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00273788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.01467429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00155404 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

