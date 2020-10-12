Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $38.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.19.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $31.83. 971,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

