$0.03 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CalAmp by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CalAmp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CalAmp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CalAmp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,646. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $279.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

