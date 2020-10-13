$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess'’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Guess' reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess' will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess'.

Guess' (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. Guess' had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess' from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess' from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess' from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess' presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Guess' news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Guess' by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Guess' during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess' during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Guess' by 11.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess' during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess' stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 82,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. The firm has a market cap of $867.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. Guess' has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Guess'’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

