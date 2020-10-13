$0.38 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

