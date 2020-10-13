$0.51 EPS Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 27,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

