-$0.76 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.53). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($5.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($5.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.44. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Scientific Games by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Scientific Games by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

