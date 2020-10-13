12,624 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,562 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 232,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

