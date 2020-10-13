13,895 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,144. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.20.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

