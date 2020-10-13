22,500 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 1,018,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

