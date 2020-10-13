2,880 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after buying an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,623 shares of company stock worth $31,798,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.