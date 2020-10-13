38,033 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,197. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.