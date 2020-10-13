4,500 Shares in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Acquired by Equitec Specialists LLC

Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in J2 Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J2 Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. 12,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCOM. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

