5,914 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 26.9% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. 161,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

