$662.51 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post sales of $662.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.96 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $855.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 24,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

