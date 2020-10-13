7,228 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 486.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,702,000 after purchasing an additional 993,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.66. The company had a trading volume of 142,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,992. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.44 and a 200-day moving average of $286.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

