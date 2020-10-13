$83.21 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $83.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.40 million and the lowest is $82.30 million. CalAmp reported sales of $96.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $333.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.60 million to $336.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $352.92 million, with estimates ranging from $346.81 million to $361.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 124,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 7,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,646. The company has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.