84,090 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 3.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

