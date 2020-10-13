94,501 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,862,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

SLYG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. 128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

