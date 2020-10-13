996 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.80. 23,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

