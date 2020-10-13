996 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.80. 23,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit