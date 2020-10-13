A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

