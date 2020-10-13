Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.44.

ABT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

