Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.28. 158,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,012. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.