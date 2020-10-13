Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. 158,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

