AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23 and a beta of -0.02. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $27.66.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 186,244 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 13.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

