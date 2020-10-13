adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €255.75 ($300.88).

adidas stock opened at €286.30 ($336.82) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €270.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €239.88.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

