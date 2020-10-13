Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has raised its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AVK opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

