AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVAV. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.33.

AeroVironment stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

