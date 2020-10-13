Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Facebook by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.20. 612,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. The company has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

