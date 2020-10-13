Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

UNH traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $331.70. 86,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

