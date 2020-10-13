Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,981,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 340,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 229,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,843.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 323.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 241,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 184,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,994. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85.

