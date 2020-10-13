Affiance Financial LLC Buys 156 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

