Affiance Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.05. 2,260,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

